The new Allied Health Centre designed by Harmer Architecture for the Inglewood District Health Services and the Victorian Health Building Authority (VHBA), is now complete, creating more easily accessible healthcare facilities for the community.

Located adjacent to the Inglewood Hospital on its northern frontage, the new $2.45-million centre provides a wide range of Allied Health services including treatment rooms and a large space for rehabilitation and exercise programmes.

Harmer Architecture’s project scope also included providing student accommodation in a hospital space previously occupied by offices, which would allow students to live on site and enhance learning opportunities in Allied Health disciplines.

Images: Gallant Lee