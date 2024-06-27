Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Harmer Architecture-designed Allied Health Centre in Inglewood completed
shareShare

Harmer Architecture-designed Allied Health Centre in Inglewood completed

The new $2.45-million centre provides a wide range of Allied Health services including treatment rooms and a large space for rehabilitation and exercise programmes.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

27 Jun 2024 1m read View Author

Inglewood-Allied-Health-Centre-2.jpg

sharestar
The Allied Health Centre has created more easily accessible healthcare facilities for the community

Inglewood-Allied-Health-Centre-2

1 of 3 slides

Inglewood-Allied-Health-Centre-3.jpg

sharestar
The centre houses treatment rooms and a large space for rehabilitation and exercise programmes

Inglewood-Allied-Health-Centre-3

1 of 3 slides

Harmer-Architecture-designed-Allied-Health-Centre-1732001344.png

sharestar

1 of 3 slides

The new Allied Health Centre designed by Harmer Architecture for the Inglewood District Health Services and the Victorian Health Building Authority (VHBA), is now complete, creating more easily accessible healthcare facilities for the community.

Located adjacent to the Inglewood Hospital on its northern frontage, the new $2.45-million centre provides a wide range of Allied Health services including treatment rooms and a large space for rehabilitation and exercise programmes.

Harmer Architecture’s project scope also included providing student accommodation in a hospital space previously occupied by offices, which would allow students to live on site and enhance learning opportunities in Allied Health disciplines.

Images: Gallant Lee

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap