Harking back to ancient Athens, a spectacular new public pavilion is chosen for Sydney’s waterfront

NSW minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the design for the new Pier Pavilion at Watermans Cove by architects Jessica Spresser, Peter Besley and in conjunction with Arup, was selected out of 170 entrants for having “timeless appeal and a symbiotic relationship to its surroundings.”

The pavilion will be open year-round for people to gather and relax at Sydney’s iconic harbour and will be used for a broad range of programmed events.

“As a young, emerging architect, Jessica’s design is sophisticated and iconic, celebrating the natural elements of land, sea and sky that compose the site,” says Stokes.

“Our vision for Barangaroo has been to ensure that more than half of the area was dedicated public space. Seeing the potential of how the area will look, through the eyes of talented architects, is a thrill for me as minister for Public Spaces.”

The pavilion design includes a green rooftop garden and 123 columns built using white ‘oyster concrete’ from local oyster shells.

“Personally, this means a great deal as a young Australian architect and I thank Infrastructure NSW for putting together this competition,” says Spresser.

“The pavilion is designed as a democratic gathering space under a landscape canopy and will act as a meeting place, a site for events, a memorable part of the city and an oasis of tranquillity,” she adds.

“We opened the national design competition in June to test the vision and innovation of some of the country’s best architects – and we weren’t disappointed with what was submitted,” says Stokes.

Image: NSW Gov't