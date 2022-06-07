Luxury branding and creative agency 3 Deep has overseen the transformation of each of Hardy Brothers’ Australian flagship stores, with the esteemed jeweller looking to modernise the brand while remaining respectful of its heritage.

In a period of uncertainty due to the effects of the pandemic and a tendency to buy products online, Hardy Brothers wanted to convey its heritage and appeal more clearly to a new generation of luxury shoppers while maintaining the ideas, principles and values that define its history. The jeweller set about creating a new retail experience with 3 Deep to fully realise a new chapter.

“Design underpins everything we do, and we have an incredible history and legacy in that space. We constantly seek to make luxury relevant while responding to prevailing design trends. As a custodian of luxury for over 165 years, we have a great responsibility to uphold the values our customers have come to expect from us over this time,” says Hardy Brothers Brand Manager Alexander Bishop.

Hardy Brothers’ Brisbane store was used as the prototype that would be eventually rolled out across the country. 3 Deep identified six guiding principles that would allow Hardy Brothers to create meaningful engagement with its customers: artisanship, authenticity, consideration, individualism, creativity, and the extraordinary.

The history of the brand is captured in an artful manner in a space that prioritises exchange between customers and employees. There are areas dedicated to the brand’s most extraordinary pieces to more public spaces that immerse customers in the offerings of the brand.

The luxurious palette of materials include polished Venetian plaster, fine leathers, and rich Australian timbers beautifully executed by Woodlands Shopfitting and brought to life by lighting designers, Ambience Lighting.

A space titled the Vault allows for private viewings of some of the world’s most coveted gemstones that have been crafted by Australian artisans. Hardy Brothers holds the only Royal Warrant in the Southern Hemisphere, with the space mindful of such accolades.

“The boutique provides a unique theatre of experience for clients with the space revealing itself over time,” says David Roennfeldt, 3 Deep Design’s Executive Creative Director.

Bishop says the refresh gives Hardy Brothers a truly unique experience for clients that is backed by 165 years of creative experience in the fine jewellery craft.

“Our brand’s commitment to knowledge, luxury and craft is on full display. Beyond aesthetic appeal, it allows us to increase engagement while celebrating the virtues and values we hold sacred,” he says.

“The design favours meaningful exchange over ephemeral commerce. It’s also about demonstrating what makes our brand unique while respecting our customers’ dreams and desires.”

Hardy Brothers’ Sydney flagship store is now open with the other states due to open soon.