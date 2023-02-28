Designs for the revamp of the Harbourside Precinct are now on display, following a number of small amendments made to the winning concept created by Snohetta and Hassell.

The proposed redevelopment of the Harbourside precinct is expected to deliver approximately 24,000 sqm of office space, 7,000 sqm of retail space and 350 luxury apartments. Additionally, the precinct will incorporate 10,000 sqm of public spaces, including the proposed 3,500 sqm Guardian Square, as well as a widened waterfront promenade for the community to visit and enjoy.

The development applications submitted by Mirvac include the redesign of the Harbourside Shopping Centre, which encompasses hospitality, retail and entertainment spaces. Mirvac is also looking to construct three buildings ranging between two and four storeys consolidated by a mixed-use podium, as well as a 50-storey residential tower.

“This project will reimagine the Darling Harbour waterfront and provide a critical missing piece of the Western Harbour rejuvenation that has been taking place since the completion of the ICC,” says Mirvac CEO Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz.

Hassell Principal Liz Westgarth says the practice’s plan is to create a design utilised well into the future.

“The landmark Sydney site of Darling Harbour, previously known as Tumbalong, has a long, rich, and layered history, which provides a unique context for world-class architecture and place-making to inspire future story creation,” she says.

“The continued development of the site’s exceptional character and identity follows in the tradition of the local first nation Gadigal and Wangal people. The intention for Harbourside is to create a contextual and timeless design that is a place for all.”

Construction is expected to commence later this year pending development approvals.