Leading Australian commercial building company Hansen Yuncken will lead the design and construction for the $600 million UNSW Sydney’s Health Translation Hub project.

Representing the next phase of the landmark Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct, the Health Translation Hub builds on more than 60 years of teaching hospital affiliations, helping realise the university’s long-term aspiration to work in close partnership with the Randwick precinct.

The Health Translation Hub will bring together educational and medical researchers, clinicians, educators, industry partners and public health officials to drive excellence and support the rapid translation of innovative research and education into improved patient care and better community health outcomes.

Hansen Yuncken is part of the Plenary Health consortium contracted to finance, design, develop and manage the Health Translation Hub. The consortium comprises Plenary Group as developer, investor, development and asset manager and co-owner; ISPT, supported by HESTA and UniSuper, as majority investor and co-owner; and Architectus as lead architect.

“Hansen Yuncken has a legacy of construction innovation, sustainability and design excellence, and together with our partners UNSW and Plenary, have for this project a strong focus on the future of education and the important role in transforming communities,” Hansen Yuncken chairman David Beslich said.

“I’m excited for this major opportunity in NSW adding to our portfolio of projects that contribute toward the future of health and medical research facilities across Australia,” he added.

The Health Translation Hub will include collaborative, purpose-built coworking spaces for researchers, educators, and industry partners to connect; education, training and research rooms; clinical schools for women and children’s health, psychiatry and Prince of Wales Hospital; ambulatory care clinics; support facilities including retail premises; and over 2,500m² of publicly accessible open space for staff, students, patients and the community.

Construction work on the Health Translation Hub is scheduled to begin in 2023.