Leading Australian commercial building company Hansen Yuncken has been nominated for the upcoming 2021 Master Builders Victoria Building Excellence Awards for delivering Australia’s first purpose-built LGBTIQ+ community hub – the Victorian Pride Centre in Melbourne. Hansen Yuncken has been shortlisted in the Excellence in Construction of Commercial Buildings $30M-$80M category.

Designed by St Kilda-based Grant Amon Architects and Brearley Architects & Urbanists, Victorian Pride Centre was developed to celebrate the LGBTIQ+ community’s achievements, as well as Australia’s cultural and social diversity.

This flagship project in St Kilda has a unique appearance with barely a straight edge in sight. Overlooking the Port Phillip Bay and the city skyline, the building spans 9,600m² and houses 15 organisations, shared workspaces, a theatrette, a gallery, the Australian Queer Archives, and a rooftop garden.

The project team is proud to have been nominated for this award regardless of the outcome, Richard Hansen, Victoria state manager of Hansen Yuncken noted.

“At Hansen Yuncken, we deliver iconic, forward-thinking building designs,” he said.

“We have a desire to take on challenges, seeking pioneering projects that raise the bar for all construction. I’d like to thank each and every one of our team for their dedication in helping deliver this particularly challenging project despite the unique challenges of COVID-19 and the building’s numerous complex design elements.”

The 2021 MBAV Building Excellence Awards will be announced on 20 January 2022.

Images: Supplied