Melbourne-based private developer Hamton Property Group has achieved a milestone at its former University of Melbourne site in Hawthorn, receiving a planning permit to deliver its visionary nature-based premium neighbourhood.

The $550 million, six-building, low-rise precinct will add 365 residences, 5,500sqm of new publicly-accessible green space and a new retail village to Hawthorn in Melbourne’s inner east.

“This approval by the Minister is a great example that the Development Facilitation Program works. It has enabled this new significant housing supply in a high demand area of Melbourne where there are no other large development sites. The Program has brought forward this project by around 12 months,” says Hamton’s Founder and Executive Chairman Paul Hameister.

“The team at DTP have been incredibly responsive throughout the review and approval process and this approval timeframe is a direct reflection of their work ethic.

The major residential development is one of the largest to be approved under the Allan government’s accelerated Development Facilitation Program, which seeks to reduce the application timeframe for eligible projects.

After a joint application from Hamton and the University of Melbourne in March 2022, the Planning Minister oversaw the rezoning of the site from public use to enable residential development and approved a detailed Development Plan to govern planning outcomes for the 1.6ha site. Hamton settled on the purchase from the University in March 2024.

Following significant pre-application engagement, Hamton lodged its permit application with the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) on 20 June and the permit was issued on 12 September, an approval timeframe of just 2 months and 23 days.

“High construction costs have eroded development project viability across the country and is currently the primary barrier to delivering new housing supply. Accelerating timeframes for planning approvals is one mechanism to partially address current challenges,” says Hameister.

“We engaged extensively with the local community in relation to our plans as part of the rezoning process and the views of Council and surrounding residents were considered as part of the public Standing Advisory Committee process in March 2023.

“Victoria is currently facing a significant undersupply of housing, which is acute across inner city markets. This project will create a rare opportunity for buyers in a premium suburb that is highly sought-after”, Hameister said.

Hamton has commenced construction of a sales display gallery onsite and will commence an expression of interest campaign in late October with a public launch planned for February next year.