The redevelopment of six lots located on Perth’s Barrack Street have been approved by the city’s Development Assessment Panel, with Hames Sharley’s mixed-use project to reinvigorate Perth’s east end and bring art and culture back to the CBD.

Developed by Humich Group, the project features a 23-level office tower, theatre, gallery, exhibition space and activated laneways. The development sits on the land occupied currently by the Connor Quinlan building, Moana building, Liberty Theatre, Lafayette Chambers and Grand Hotel.

The Liberty Theatre will be restored to its former glory as part of the redevelopment, with the basement of the 400-capacity theatre to be converted into a rehearsal space, with a rooftop garden located above the building.

Every building that forms part of the development is classed as ‘contributory’ to the Barrack Street Heritage Area. Parts of the buildings will be demolished, but the character and design language of each will be considered and heightened through Hames Sharley’s design. In a report submitted to the Perth Local Development Assessment Panel, Hames Sharley regards the Liberty Theatre as the anchor of the site’s supporting spaces.

“This space with the cultural centre will contribute to bringing play and culture back into the CBD, and contribute to much needed activation of the site’s forgotten upper levels,” the report reads.

“The Barrack Street development will provide a significant cultural and arts contribution to the Perth CBD which will include an activated laneway rich in art, landscape and performance with a pocket park for respite and relief from the urban context.”

Hames Sharley worked in conjunction with Humich Group to receive approval from the city. The practice says it is excited to see the precinct come to life in the coming years.