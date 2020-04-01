Hames Sharley and Aurecon collaborate on new office

A collaboration between design firm Hames Sharley and Aurecon has ensured a successful outcome in Aurecon’s own Darwin office fit-out.

“A key contributor to the design was Aurecon who performed the role of the project manager,” says Hames Sharley’s Darwin Studio leader, Adam Prentice.

The aspiration for the office was to create a collaborative, multi-functional space that was conducive to staff building close working relationships and the encouragement of effective communication.

“The principle of workplace ecology was a core element of the client’s brief, with consideration given to the inter-relationships between and among people in the office and the various systems in place at work to improve productivity,” explains Prentice.

Prentice says that technology and audio visual were well considered throughout the project, in line with Aurecon’s brief.

“Both had to be seamless and work with existing Aurecon platforms. This was key to assist in flexibility throughout the workplace.”

The result of the design was an open-plan office which has successfully integrated into the central hub areas. These areas include a kitchen, collaboration and break-out spaces, multi-purpose rooms, and utility areas.

“The design also allows for 64 workstations which fit into a 600m2 floor plate.”

Image: Supplied