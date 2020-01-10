Hames Sharley added to 2020 World Architecture 100 list

Adelaide-born national practice Hames Sharley has been recognised by UK-based Building Design magazine as one of the leading architectural practices in the world.

Known as WA100, this annual survey undertaken by Building Design showcases the world’s largest practices and as such is viewed by the design community as a valuable resource to recognise up and coming architectural trends.

Last year was a stand-out year for Hames Sharley, undertaking Curtin University’s $60 million TL Robertson Library refurbishment in partnership with Schmidt Hammer Lassen, the completion of Rundle Mall Plaza in South Australia and being the recipient of multiple awards for design and innovation throughout the year.

According to the firm, this latest recognition certifies the development and growth of the organisation, with only three other Australian companies making the WA100 list.

Image: Curtin University’s $60 million TL Robertson Library refurbishment / Supplied.