Halycon wins the Master Builders Queensland 2020 Housing & Construction Award

Halcyon wins the Master Builders Queensland 2020 Housing & Construction Award – Gold Coast for Tourism and Leisure Facilities, over $10 million for the Halcyon Greens over 50s lifestyle community.



The $20 million, 2.4 hectare lifestyle and recreational precinct in Pimpama is part of Halcyon Greens, Australia’s first golf and lifestyle community set on a 34ha island surrounded by a nature reserve, native wetlands and an 18-hole Championship golf course.



Completed in April 2020, the 24-month construction project is also the largest, purpose-built over 50s resort and leisure facility in Australia, offering 1,000-plus Halcyon Greens residents’ access to 22 different functional spaces and catering to more than 40 individual sporting, leisure and recreational groups.



Halcyon Joint Managing Director, Dr Bevan Geissmann said he was immensely proud of the accolade, which recognised the quality workmanship, attention to detail and dedication of the Halcyon design and construction team.



“Halcyon Greens really is Australia’s biggest lifestyle for over 50s – the scale and variety of functionality across Halcyon Greens’ leisure facilities rival those found in many Queensland 5-star tourism resorts,” Dr Geissmann said.



“Halcyon’s in-house building team provided flexibility and agility throughout the design and construction process, delivering the varied specifications and technical requirements of the diverse range of facilities in this project.



“The community’s unique design elements also set it apart from competitors , including a Gold Class-style cinema, fully equipped gym and dance studio, hair salon and multiple function spaces, which offer residents the ideal balance of an active lifestyle and community connection, something our over-50s lifestyle communities are renowned for.”



The annual Master Builders Queensland Housing & Construction Awards recognise members at the forefront of building innovation and quality craftmanship, promoting and showcasing excellence in Queensland’s housing and construction industry.



Halcyon is Australia’s award-winning lifestyle community developer with six completed projects in South East Queensland and three active developments currently in progress – Halcyon Rise in Logan Reserve, B by Halcyon in Buderim and Stage 4 of Halcyon Greens in Pimpama.