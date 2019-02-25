Habitus House of the Year: People’s Choice to open on Channel 7

The inaugural Habitus House of the Year 2018 has taken a huge leap from its print and digital origins into the world of television with a three-part mini-series that will go to air on Sunday March 3, on Channel 7.

Seeing the potential for a whole new audience beyond print and digital, Media Asia Pacific’s CEO, Raj Nandan, linked up with MWC Media’s director, Mike Chapman, with a vision to take outstanding residential design to a whole new audience – turning a two-dimensional product into a three-dimensional journey through the best residential architecture.

The Habitus House of the Year 2018 celebrated ten years of Habitus magazine bringing together the best and most innovative residential design from all over the Indo-Pacific. But the House of the Year project was the first time the magazine had brought together such an impressive and substantial; selection for readers to compare and draw inspiration from.

House of the Year editors, Holly Cunneen and Paul McGillick, chaired a distinguished jury comprising Neil Burley, Howard Tanner, Karen McCartney and Singapore-based Cubes editor, Narelle Yabuka.

Hosting the television show are architect, Peter Colquhoun, landscape designer and television presenter, Jamie Durie, along with television personality, Erika Heynatz.

The original 25 selections will be re-visited by the team, while a peer review panel from Industry Leaders CDK Stone, Fielders, Gaggenau, Living Edge, Zip Water and Habitus who will discuss and debate on air the merits of every project.

“The amazing homes which I’ve visited,” says Colquhoun, “have presented sensitive solutions to challenging sites while responding powerfully to some of the world’s most jaw dropping locations,”.

“We are offering a new series aimed at not only entertaining and inspiring mums and dads, but delivering intelligent, informative insights into the world of architecture and design – that fellow industry professionals can also embrace.”

“This is incredibly important and I believe a potential point of difference that will help establish Habitus House of the Year: The People’s Choice as the signature TV series of Architectural Homes,” he says.