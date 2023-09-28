HIP V. HYPE has released a number of findings from its Ferrars & York development – designed by Six Degrees Architects – in South Melbourne, finding that the carbon neutral, all-electric project is one of the nation’s most climate resilient.

The developer hopes to close the loop between design initiatives and actual operation of the building, in an effort to constantly refine its processes. Post-occupancy research will be vital for the future of build-to-rent, where performance is closely linked to asset value.

The average apartment within the precinct recorded an 8.6/10 NatHERS rating. The findings have been made by the developer’s Better Buildings team, which have reviewed building system performance indoor air quality, Co2, humidity, temperature and volatile organic compounds.

Research by HIP V. HYPE reveals that sustainable apartments show notable energy savings, with a typical two-bedroom unit at Ferrars & York experiencing annual cost reductions of 30 percent for heating and cooling, 21 percent for hot water, and 32 percent for cooking compared to energy performance requirements. This amounts to an estimated yearly saving of $295 per apartment, potentially yielding over $7 million in energy cost savings over a decade within a sizable build-to-rent portfolio of 2,500 apartments.

“As a rule of thumb, an integrated and optimised approach to building design for improved sustainability performance yields positive returns on investment,” says HIP V. HYPE Founder Liam Wallis.

“Different systems have different payback periods based on system utilisation and a building specific assessment is required in each instance to achieve an optimised outcome.”

The research team found that the domestic hot water system was contributing to increased energy use, and rectified the issues in February, resulting in 33 percent worth of energy savings. With 18 degrees regarded as optimal, Ferrars & York’s apartments remained consistently between 19-25 degrees throughout winter without the need for heating.

Internal CO2 levels at Ferrars & York during that same period averaged at 800ppm, and only 5 percent of the time exceeded 1000ppm, considered the industry threshold. The developer hopes to make adjustments to its Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) system to make further reductions.

Wallis says the findings will be made available to other developers and government at scale to assist in crafting an ideal future for multi-residential occupants.

“For those seeking to develop, own and operate an asset for more than 10 years, an integrated design optimised approach to sustainability and greenhouse gas emission reduction is likely to result in a positive return on investment,” he says..

“As green technology innovates, skills improve, and prices continue to decrease we only anticipate returns on investment increasing for developers, owners and managers with the best handle on an optimised/ evidence-based approach to sustainable design.”

For more information, visit hipvhype.com.