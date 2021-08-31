The 15-minute city, a new urban catchphrase coined by Sorbonne professor Carlos Moreno, describes his vision for urban planning where all things necessary for a well-lived life is close at hand. Especially relevant in the post-COVID world, Moreno’s 15-minute city concept now finds expression in Hansen Investment Group Australia’s (HIGA) Stanley Lane Lofts in inner-city Sydney.

Part of HIGA’s $80m East Sydney Collection boutique development, Stanley Lane Lofts is situated in a leafy neighbourhood on the eastern edge of Hyde Park, and is the perfect example of the 15-minute city with its luxurious, creative architecture and effortless access to the CBD’s exciting lifestyle locations while still offering a quiet, green pocket away from the city’s bustle.

With his 15-minute city concept, Moreno sought to recreate the world’s largest cities to ensure everything a resident needed could be reached by walking or cycling in a quarter of an hour or less. According to Moreno, each 15-minute city should fulfil 6 social functions – living, working, supplying, caring, learning and enjoying. It reduces residents’ environmental footprints by boosting green initiatives, creativity and wellbeing at a neighbourhood level, and reducing travel, urban density, pollution and loneliness.

And this is where Stanley Lane Lofts come into their own. The stunning architectural residences by MHN Design Union (MHNDU) beautifully capture Sydney’s essence. Green space and community – two must-haves in a 15-minute city – are available in plenty with the project set within a culturally rich neighbourhood that continuously reinvents itself for the better. The precinct is diverse and effervescent; surrounding Stanley Lane Lofts are laneways and corners hosting an eclectic brew of café culture, dining, stylish small bars, galleries and designer stores.

For relaxation, Boy Charlton Pool, the Art Gallery of NSW, Cook + Phillip Park, Hyde Park and Royal Botanic Gardens are in close proximity while the bustling temptations and commercial hubs of Sydney’s CBD are never more than a short walk away. From grocery stores and fitness centres for effortless everyday life to luxury shopping, everything is within easy walking distance from the lofts' doorstep. In addition, Sydney’s finest medical and educational facilities are nearby including St Vincent’s Hospital and Darlinghurst Medical Centre, Sydney Boys Grammar and SCEGGS Darlinghurst.

Outside, MHNDU has sensitively reimagined the original 1930s art deco saw-tooth warehouse, retaining several heritage features. Inside, Lawless & Meyerson’s interiors are inviting, thoughtful and life-enhancing, with the design taking advantage of double-height spaces, exposing the warehouse’s original steel trusses for a contemporary edge.

The lofts feature mezzanine spaces, soaring ceilings and classic steel-framed windows that draw in abundant light. Living areas flow seamlessly, and the internal ground floor garden provides a private outdoor room to relax. Superbly appointed kitchens make cooking, entertaining or simply chilling at home effortless and elegant. This beautifully crafted story continues in the bathrooms and ensuites. Comfortable and unfussy, yet elegant, a classic black, grey and white palette makes the interiors feel like they’ve always been there.

There genuinely is no better address than HIGA’s Stanley Lane Lofts from which to embrace the 15-minute city concept in the centre of Sydney’s CBD.