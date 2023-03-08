HIA wants more women in the construction workforce

International Women’s Day is a great time for a woman considering a career in the construction industry to look beyond the traditional trades to the significant range of career paths on offer HIA Deputy Director- Policy and Industry Jocelyn Martin says. “It is true that the construction industry has one the lowest rates of female participation amongst the major industries in the Australian economy,” Martin says. “Only 13 percent of the construction industry are female, but these figures do not tell the whole story, because while numbers are low, they are rising steadily, and the opportunities for women to gain a career in the construction are opening.” At the same time, she notes that, “From a purely trades perspective our figures show the construction industry is now training more female workers than ever before.” “There are nearly 6,000 female apprentices and trainees undertaking training in the construction industry which is more than double the number in training three years ago 2019.” “The pandemic has left large gaps in labour supply and women have seen the opportunity to learn a trade or pursue a career in the construction industry for not only the financial benefits, but also the long-term career progression that they may not have in other fields of expertise. These roles may not just be working on the tools but in complex problem-solving roles.” “Roles in the construction industry such as planners, architects, surveyors, and designers are rewarding and diverse and there are now many examples of women becoming builders and developers”, Martin says. “It’s true there is an array of conscious and sub-conscious biases that influence the perceptions of career opportunities for women in the construction industry. Too often these biases steer women away from pursuing a career in building. “But the gender-based barriers that limit female participation within the industry can be eliminated. Efforts over recent years are starting show the walls slowly coming down.” “HIA also believes in celebrating the achievements of pioneering women who have decided to enter the home building workforce and take on the variety of challenges it presents.” “It is also a chance for women thinking about getting into the industry to explore beyond traditional industry entry points as they will find the opportunities that await them varied and exciting,” concludes Martin.