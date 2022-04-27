The Housing Industry Association (HIA) has unveiled the winners of the 2022 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards, with Queensland’s JW Constructions taking home the HIA-CSR Australian Home of the Year award.

At an awards ceremony held on 23 April, JW’s project won praise by the judging panel for the craftsmanship and expertise of the build. Board-formed concrete and wood-grained accents intertwine to create a warm interior, with natural greenery hanging from the upper level gardens outside that juxtapose against the angular lines of the exterior.

A central courtyard and swimming pool sit at the centre of the home, with submerged views taken in from a rumpus room and a wine cellar on the lower level. The home additionally took out the HIA Australian Custom Built Home.

Wagga Wagga building company P.A.H Innovative Construction was named HIA Australian Professional Small Builder / Renovator, due to their commitment to apprentices and students. The company has provided work placements to eight students in the past 12 months and has employed school-based apprentices.

Victoria’s Rebecca Bishop from Elite Building Services won HIA Australian Business Partner for the second time after winning the award in 2020. Bishop is regarded as an all-rounder in her business, local community and in giving back to the building industry.

Critharis Constructions in NSW won HIA Australian Renovation / Addition Project for an impeccable five bedroom home spanning three levels. The difficult renovation was applauded by the judging panel for its complexity.

A stunning residential alfresco and pool area which cascades over many levels won WA’s Averna Homes the HIA Australian Outdoor Project award. A curved-wall infinity edge pool enhances the complexity while the alfresco space creates functional living.

The HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards seek to showcase the talents of the nation’s top builders and designers. Winners are chosen from state-based finalists, with awards in 23 separate categories including Professional Builders, display home, apprentice, bathrooms and kitchens,

“HIA is committed to recognising the outstanding achievements of our members,” says HIA’s Managing Director Graham Wolfe.

“The HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards allow us to acknowledge the skill and commitment of our members who excel in building exceptional homes, kitchens and bathrooms and have highly successful businesses.

“The workmanship of Award winners is exceptional; demonstrated in projects that push the boundaries in design and innovation. It is my absolute pleasure to congratulate each winner for their hard work and commitment to excellence.

“My congratulations also go to our future tradespeople – our apprentices – who strive to be the best in all their pursuits. And to the professional builders and business partners who are ahead of the game in customer service, design and innovation, building quality and business practices.”