HDR has been appointed to design three healthcare projects as it looks to vastly enhance patient and provider experience within Australia’s hospitals.

Two projects in New South Wales will see the practice design Rouse Hill Hospital, as well as overseeing the renewal of Minchinbury Community Hospital for Macquarie Health Corporation. But easily the biggest project of the three will see HDR collaborate with the Victorian Health Building Authority to design 10 new community hospitals in Victoria.

The $675 million Community Hospitals Program will improve access to a number of hospital, community health and social care services to those in regional Victoria. Located near major population growth areas, the program is being delivered through a combination of new developments, upgrades and expansions to existing sites across Eltham Area, Emerald Hill, Point Cook, City of Whittlesea, Craigieburn, Phillip Island, Sunbury, Cranbourne, Pakenham and Torquay.

“This new approach to healthcare is transforming hospitals from conventionally monolithic closed systems to community driven infrastructure that transcend the walls of the hospital,” says HDR Director of Health, Bruce Crook.

“We are working in consultation with our 10 communities, and each hospital will be underpinned by healing, inclusion and flexibility.”

The $300 million Rouse Hill Hospital in Sydney’s north-west will see the practice focus heavily on technology and innovation. The practice’s Rouse Hill Town Centre masterplan will be connected to the hospital, as will public transport and pedestrian networks. A masterplan released by Health Infrastructure for the hospital revealed that alternative, patient-focused care pathways predicated on choice, individualisation and flexibility are required. The masterplan was developed in consultation with Connecting to Country experts Bangawarra.

“Across the planning, design and delivery process, we will place the patient, community and staff experience at the centre, all while considering how the environment will interact with the end user,” says Joe Mihaljević, HDR Director of Health in NSW.

“For example, the permeability of the ground floor plane will connect the activity of the new Rouse Hill Hospital with the landscape provided by the site and imbue a sense of openness, healing, and connection to Country and community.”

The Minchinbury Community Hospital Redevelopment will see a privately owned (Macquarie Health) facility become a contemporary multifunctional health and wellness centre providing specialist clinical and diagnostic services for the local community.

“The pandemic has expedited innovations in healthcare across the globe,” says Cate Cowlishaw, HDR Managing Principal.

“We are proud to be leveraging our global knowledge base and channelling our local expertise into innovative design solutions that deliver new models of care across our eastern seaboard.”

HDR boasts a medical portfolio in Australia that includes the Westmead Health Precinct Redevelopment, Dubbo Base Hospital Redevelopment, Western Cancer Centre Dubbo, Chris O’Brien Lifehouse and the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Images – Top: Renders for the future Cranbourne Community Hospital

Bottom: Phillip Island Community Hospital concept drawings

Both images supplied by HDR.