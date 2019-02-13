Logo
HASSELL's Chevron tower design approved
A new HASSELL-designed tower at Perth's Elizabeth Quay has received development approval.
The $360 million 30-storey multi-use tower will incorporate more than 52,000sqm of office floor space including lobby, exhibition spaces and conference facilities. The lower levels will include childcare and gymnasium space with retail tenancies and café/restaurants on the ground floor, to activate large areas of open plaza facing into Elizabeth Quay. Multinational energy corporation Chevron will be the main tenant.

The tower's design includes a glazed façade with gentle curvature, and a core to be located to the north to maximise river views. It is one of a number of other private developments planned for Elizabeth Quay, a major urban renewal precinct that has been masterplanned by ARM Architecture.

"The McGowan Government is committed to making Elizabeth Quay as self-sustainable as possible into the future - this development is a milestone," says WA planning minister Rita Saffioti.

"We welcome the news that after a number of years Chevron Australia's development plans are gaining momentum and we can move forward with delivering a vibrant, activated precinct.

"Chevron's new tower will be home to thousands of employees, benefiting small businesses throughout the city and offering lasting economic benefit to the state."

Construction is expected to begin in 2020.

