Hassell gets a golden double at Good Design Awards

The 61st annual Good Design Awards held recently in Sydney saw leading international design practice Hassell win two Gold awards in the architectural design category.

Considered Australia’s most prestigious international awards for design and innovation, the annual Good Design Awards program celebrates the best new products and services on the Australian market, recognises excellence in architectural design, engineering, fashion, digital and communication design, and rewards emerging areas of design strategy, social impact and design entrepreneurship.

Hassell was recognised for their work on the Darling Harbour Transformation and Optus Stadium (with COX and HKS), receiving the prestigious Good Design Award Gold Accolades for these projects. Additionally, Hassell contributed to Harold Park in Sydney (Mirvac Design, Government Architect NSW, City of Sydney and Hassell), which received the Best Commercial and Residential Design Award, as well as Green Square Library and Plaza in Sydney (Studio Hollenstein and Stewart Architecture with landscape architecture by Hassell), which also received a Gold award for architectural design.

Hassell managing director Steve Coster says the recognition from Good Design Australia reflected the design firm’s focus on achieving the highest quality design outcomes and their ability to create places loved by people.

“The wide array and distribution of projects and talent being recognised across multiple categories is evidence of the value that can be generated through the combination of strategic insight and creative design,” Coster says.