Industry's green thumbs planting a sustainable future
The Wollondilly Community Nursery provided a verdant and functional space for Gyprock and Rondo’s Tree Planting Day, which saw an array of local species planted and propagated at the site in honour of the release of CSR’s The Red Book.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

16 Apr 2024

Friends and employees of both Gyprock and Rondo travelled to the south-west Sydney site where they were treated to a day unlike their usual nine-to-five.

Learning about the biodiversity efforts of the Wollondilly Shire Council, the group was taught to identify local and introduced species, and set to work on removing the latter from the nursery grounds, planting native species in their place.

While one group weeded and planted, the other was propagating seeds in a quasi-workshop space on the grounds. At the conclusion of the day, each attendee was able to take home a plant of their own from those made available by Council to local residents, who are eligible to pick up five free plants of their choosing every quarter.

Released last year, The Red Book is a comprehensive resource for the construction industry, providing all the necessary performance details and technical guidance for specifying wall, ceiling, column, and beam systems in residential and commercial projects.

The latest edition of The Red Book includes revisions and expansions to the original 1999 edition, offering architects, engineers, and other design professionals up-to-date design information and complete system solutions from CSR Gyprock, Australia's leading plasterboard manufacturer.

The Red Book consists of three parts: The Design Guide, Residential Installation Guide and Commercial & Multi-Residential Installation Guide. To download your own copy, click here.

