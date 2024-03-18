GURNER’s plans for its self-proclaimed ‘trophy site’, a 4,651 sqm block on Melbourne’s St Kilda Road, is now in the hands of local council, submitting a mixed-use precinct designed by Chicago-based SOM.

Founded in 1936, SOM is responsible for the design and delivery of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and One World Trade Centre in New York. A 19-storey, St Kilda-inspired built form will comprise approximately 200 apartments and two double-storey penthouses.

The old world mansions that line the streetscape of St Kilda Road are reflected within the building’s masonry facade. Vignettes of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Domain precinct and Albert Park Lake are accessible from a number of residences.

“We are looking forward to shaping such an important corner of Melbourne’s history; this site was once the famous Illoura House, which was sadly demolished many years ago,” says GURNER Founder Tim Gurner.

“We will be bringing the corner back to life with an incredible design by SOM that we wanted to be classic, calm and quietly proud to sit in its location, ensuring that it stands the test of time.

“We will be taking the high-end offering to a whole new level after the successful delivery of Saint Moritz which has set the tone for our concept at 424 St Kilda Road.”

Ground floor retail, hospitality and wellness amenities will all be integrated throughout. Future residents will be within walking distance of Anzac Station, Albert Park Lake, the Royal Botanic Gardens and Fawkner Park, plus South Yarra’s retail and dining precinct. A secret Porte Cochere arrival experience and lobby underground has also been designed.

GURNER Chief Development Officer Rob Clarke says future occupants will be given the opportunity to craft residences to their liking.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with internationally renowned architecture firm SOM to design this landmark project and are privileged to be working with such a distinguished firm to breathe new life into this landmark site,” he says.

“With its prominent corner presence, this site requires a certain elegance in its design and reimagining of its use to unlock not only its value as a significant residential asset, but a design monument in its own right.

“Our vision is to create a series of wellness-led residences that can be amalgamated, customised and completely imagined from the inside out, in line with our clients’ exacting tastes, to create a series of bespoke homes for our discerning clientele.”