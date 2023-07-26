Gurner has announced the acquisition of an inner-Sydney site on the doorstep of Barangaroo and Sydney Harbour, which it aims to transform into an ultra-luxe development designed by fjcstudio.

Located at 189 Kent Street, the $800 million development will feature two 34-storey towers, building on the reputation the developer has built since the delivery of St Kilda’s Saint Moritz.

Gurner Group CEO Tim Gurner says that there is a clear demand for opulent apartment offerings in the heart of the harbour city.

“Sydney and this key strategic site in particular is crying out for an ultra-luxury offering like Saint Moritz that transports its owners into a world of luxury and service above anything else in the country, inspired by the best hotels around the world.

“Kent Street represents one of the most prestigious development sites in Sydney; from the moment we were introduced to the site we knew we had to acquire it and do something very special in a market that is crying out for ultra-luxury stock.

Expansive floor plans and grand design features will provide a suitable backdrop for panoramic Sydney views. There is an existing approval in place for two towers, ground-floor retail, restaurants and bars, a health and wellness component, and basement carparking, with Gurner planning to amend the amount of parking spaces and increase amenity.

“Sydney is a very unique market with an incredibly low amount of supply and an even smaller

opportunity to acquire great sites with harbour views, it is even rarer to be able to transact on a site

that also has planning approval ready to go,” Gurner says.

“We’ll be delivering the Gurner level of amenity and service that our clients know us for and some very exciting announcements shortly on the site that will take it to another level again.”