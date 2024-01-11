Guide Dogs NSW/ACT’s operation has been enhanced further by the creation of its new flagship office, designed by Wool + Hay. The world-class, inclusive space will provide a haven for clients, staff, donors, volunteers and dogs, while enhancing the organisation’s reputation as a charity committed to assisting the community.

Crafted by Wool + Hay, each space has been thoughtfully curated to ensure accessibility via an extensive consultation process. An accessible ramp and lift allows visitors to reach the wide entrance, with wide corridors providing a clear path for those with handlers or wheelchairs travelling in opposite directions.

Rounded edges have been removed and furniture is mostly fixed, while curvaceous forms inform much of the design typology. Braille, tactile signage and assistive technologies have been integrated into each space. Visitors are able to circulate through the building via ingenious wayfinding implementations, with hard, carpeted and tiled surfaces used to differentiate areas.

As for the Guide Dogs themselves, an enriching space has been created for the dogs to rest, train and play. Dogs in training and those visiting with their Handlers are prioritised throughout the space to create a comfortable, practical space for dog and Handler alike.

“The design is strongly centred on community and inclusivity, with so many visitors coming to the office everyday it was important to get the balance right between collaboration and social spaces as well as focused work settings,” says Wool + Hay Director, Jack Woolley.

“We chose to not separate staff and visitors and stick to one continuous level with an open floor plan to enhance and encourage connections and reflect the principles of Guide Dogs through design.”

Renewable materials and innovative technologies headline the list of sustainable features within the building. Recycled glass soundproofing and advanced water saving systems, as well as eco-friendly materials further both the client and designer’s sustainable mantra.

Dale Cleaver, CEO of Guide Dogs NSW/ACT believes the new space is an embodiment of the organisation’s client-centric approach.

“Our Clients are at the heart of everything we do, and our new flagship premises exemplifies that sentiment in every way. This is far more than an office space; it is an important step to strengthen our commitment to serving our Clients and deliver services in innovative ways,” he says.

“The office can accommodate up to 100 employees and about ten percent of the current workforce has a disability of some kind. We really want a diverse employment base and plan on hiring more people with disabilities in the next year. Our new premises provide a world class facility for potential employees where they won’t have to overcome daily social or physical barriers.”

On the design process, Cleaver says dogs were considered as much as humans throughout.

“It was designed to be a fun yet practical space where our dog training team and volunteers can nurture, socialise and train our beautiful and iconic dogs in a safe, visible community space,” he says.

“You will find dog beds, nooks and water bowls located throughout the space, and the collaboration lounge can even be closed off with puppy gates to provide a safe space for our dogs to play.”

For more information regarding Guide Dogs NSW/ACT, click here.