GroupGSA has provided world class amenity to New South Wales’ south coast with its designs for The Waterfront at Shell Cove.

The $1.5 billion development has been in the works for over 30 years, and is a joint venture between Shellharbour City Council and Frasers Property Group. The mixed-use project includes a new town centre and 2.5km of foreshore parklands, which connects the public domain to a nearby marina, beaches and coastal wetlands.

“The precinct’s inimitable location, situated between the Pacific Ocean and Illawarra Escarpment makes it a major drawcard as an idyllic place to live and visit,” says GroupGSA Project Lead, Steven Hammond.

“Shell Cove embraces urban living right down to the waterfront. We have distilled the best features of a robust public domain into a local beachside setting.”

The town centre is surrounded by a waterfront plaza, children’s beach, water play areas and adventure playgrounds scattered along the foreshore parklands. Each of the amenities lead their way to the harbour, cementing the development’s strong connection with the water. A 117-room hotel, marina services centre, library and community centre which are scheduled for completion in 2023.

Hammond says it was important to give a certain authenticity to the new development.

“Shell Cove is one of few destinations in Australia which holds an intimate sense of connection to the water,” says Hammond.

“Instead of lining the harbour with only apartments, the masterplan positions the amenities, such as the community centre and town library, retail, food and beverage outlets right on the waterfront, so the community heart is in the centre of the precinct.”

Landscaped terraces and timber boardwalks fringe much of the harbour. A sheltered swimming area, public parklands, picnic areas and a network of cycleways and walking tracks connect residences, accommodation and schools.

GroupGSA Landscape Architect Federico Zanet says the promenade offers a feast of visual change, with the likes of turf and sandstone providing contrast to the sea.

“You can touch the water from the boardwalk; you can glide atop on a kayak or boat; you can feel it underfoot at the town beach or savour the vista from afar at one of the lookouts. We’ve really played on the water’s edge as much as possible,” he says.

Shell Cove was skillfully designed with walkability in mind in order to mitigate the need for cars.

“You can be in the town centre and stroll to the beach in five to ten minutes. Bass Point is a 15-to-20-minute walk. There are also scenic trails to Lake Illawarra only an hour by foot,” says Zanet.

A unique public play trail sits on the foreshore and encourages users to walk around the harbour. It features a whirlpool column, fun mirrors, speaking tubes, periscopes and a scavenger hunt board.

“It brings a child friendliness to the precinct; a lightheartedness and sense of play that permeates the whole precinct, not just the foreshore. It’s a very family friendly destination,” says Hammond.

The approved masterplan includes plans for 1500 dwellings, including 600 luxury apartments, majority with waterfront views. For more information, visit www.frasersproperty.com.au/NSW/Shell-Cove.