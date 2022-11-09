GroupGSA has revealed the masterplan for the mixed tenure housing precinct in the southern Sydney suburb of Arncliffe, which integrates social and residential housing units on a 1.34ha site.

The masterplan for the approved State Significant Development at 26-42 Eden Street and 161-179 Princes Highway, Arncliffe, is being delivered under the NSW Land and Housing Corporation’s (LaHC) 'Future Directions’ policy, with the project led by its development partner Billbergia and Social Housing Provider (CHP) Evolve Housing.

Spanning four towers ranging from 18 to 21 storeys, the redevelopment will integrate 180 social housing units with 564 main-market residential units of equitable scale, design and amenity, with a mixed-use precinct offering vibrant retail and civic space.

Building C will be returned to the site’s existing owners, LaHC as a dedicated social housing tower under its Communities Plus portfolio, with the social housing component to be managed by Evolve Housing.

The first residential tower, Building B is now open for expression of interest and the onsite display suite is taking inspections.

“Merging social housing with general residential apartments will encourage engagement between all social strata and foster inclusivity,” GroupGSA strategic design lead Lisa-Maree Carrigan said. “There is a huge need for not just housing and social housing in the Arncliffe area, but also retail amenity.”

The masterplan includes a new childcare facility, a supermarket with supporting retail, an ‘eat street’ restaurant and café precinct, with basement car parking for retail and residents.

“A generous 4,000sqm of public parkland and an additional 1,000sqm public plaza will be handed back to the community,” Carrigan said.

The community parkland will improve a through-site link onto Eden St, leveraging the site’s walking proximity to Arncliffe train station, which enables access to the CBD in 10 minutes.

“The Eden St precinct will become a place of connection and authenticity, which is strongly grounded in community, place and Country,” Carrigan said. “It will be a vibrant place to make friends, to live in close proximity to employment and schools, to connect with nature and to create a life-long connection with place.”

Fronting the residential Eden St, the standalone social housing tower is located close to the train station. The existing 80-year-old social housing building on the site will be replaced with a contemporary tower that is “no less in quality than the build-to-sell apartments within the precinct”, according to Carrigan.

All residents across the precinct including from the social housing units will enjoy the same high standard of finishes and layouts, Carrigan said.

“We are focused on equitable mixed tenure precincts leading to positive social outcomes.”

The social housing component will sit on a podium that's engaged with the rest of the site, above the planned childcare facility and overlooking a children’s play area and public space. A rooftop communal garden and community area will be located on top of the building, with exceptional views over Botany Bay.

Located on Gweagal, Bidjigal and Gadigal Country, the precinct establishes a strong Indigenous connection to Country through a co-design narrative led by WSP with local Elders and the project team.

The material expression of the architectural and landscape elements integrates Aboriginal design principles derived through consultation with WSP’s Indigenous Specialist Services. The landscape design was done in consultation with Auntie Yvonne Sims, Elder of the Bidjigal people, and Indigigrow led by Uncle Peter Cooley.

Image credit: GroupGSA