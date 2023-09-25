A development application has been lodged by the developer Sarazin for three mixed-use towers in the eastern Brisbane suburb of Woolloongabba, a short distance from the iconic Gabba stadium.

Designed by GroupGSA, the proposed development located on Hampton Street comprises 787 residential apartments in single, two, three and four-bedroom configurations, and will also include 66 accessible apartments. With close proximity to shops, cinemas, supermarkets, transport hubs and parks, Hampton Yards will reflect the energy and vitality of the transformed Gabba precinct, according to the developer.

Hampton Yards sits at the intersection of Wellington Road and Logan Road, just 400 metres from The Gabba, which is a key destination for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. The three residential towers, which will be of varying heights (up to 40 storeys) and situated above a two-storey podium and public plaza, will redefine the urban landscape and enhance community living in the eastern suburb. Retail and commercial spaces have also been provided for in the plan.

Hampton Yards’ 7,148-square-metre site fronts the existing Watt Park, with the developers envisioning significant upgrades to this open space to enhance the amenity of residents in the neighbourhood. The new through-site link will provide a connection from Watt Park through the highly activated podium to Wellington Road. The activated Wellington Road streetscape will welcome the public into the central plaza where high-end retail and food and beverage spaces have been proposed.

Each residential tower features its own sky terrace boasting unparalleled views, infinity pools, recreation spaces, outdoor barbecues, lounge spaces, plunge pools and even a picket ball court for future residents to enjoy.

The landscape design by WILDStudio envisages garden spaces at the ground level to provide ample space for the public and residents to enjoy. Elevated gardens that intricately climb up tower facades have been thoughtfully planned to embrace Brisbane’s remarkable biodiversity and lush native flora and fauna.

According to GroupGSA, each building will have its own identity, expressed through a distinct form and a locally sourced materials palette.

Images: GroupGSA/ Sarazin