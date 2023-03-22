GroupGSA brings the green to Maroubra Junction

GroupGSA’s masterplan to transform Maroubra Junction has been revealed by Randwick City Council, which will see the town centre become a green, pedestrian-centric haven for locals and tourists alike.

To be delivered over the next five to 15 years, improved access for pedestrians along Anzac Parade and Maroubra Road is planned, as well as large tree plantings, greater connectivity between centre median parking and the existing plaza to retailers and a new bi-directional cycleway. New plazas and an outdoor dining precinct will also be created.

GroupGSA Director John Holland says the masterplan ensures the priorities and needs of the area have been accounted for within the plan.

“The development of the Maroubra Junction Town Centre will promote local economic prosperity, high quality public space, housing growth and diversity, a strong identity and sense of place, design excellence and sustainability,” he says.

“The council understands the area of Maroubra is undergoing a lot of changes and major impacts with new infrastructure, including potential Metro and tram infrastructure.”

Holland says the town centre’s location, which sits at a crucial traffic junction, created significant headaches for the practice when creating the masterplan.

“The town centre is dominated by a very significant arterial road with three lanes going each direction – it’s hard to avoid that,” he says.

“However, we can create more spaces for shade and comfort, more seating and places to pause and rest. We want to create a sense that you have arrived at Maroubra Junction, it has life, and is a destination people want to be.

“This will help to rejuvenate retail, stimulate a night-time economy, enhance public safety and improve walkability and connectivity of the area.”

GroupGSA worked with the local community to carve out a long-term vision for Anzac Parade, which could see a promenade, a plaza or ‘lid’ (channelling traffic underground) enacted. The plans could potentially triple or even quadruple pedestrian space by 2050.

“The masterplan looks at Maroubra from a next-generational perspective to consider how this population will live and breathe this area, including tighter connections and a walkable town centre for people to spend their time,” Holland says.

The community is invited to have their say on the masterplan until consultation closes on 29 March.