Group GSAs BOND in Bondi Junction

Vast private outdoor spaces, a rooftop with a series of fragrant ‘secret gardens’ and luxe interior finishes inspired by nature are just some of the features of Bondi Junction’s newest apartments.

Designed by Group GSA, ‘BOND’, an 8-level, 81-apartment project to be delivered by Australian development company Capital Corporation, will also see the rejuvenation of one of Bondi Junction’s most prominent corner sites at Ebley Street and Bronte Road, currently home to Club Bondi Junction RSL.

Capital Corporation founding chairman Steve Grant, says ‘BOND’ has been planned to create a new future for the Club as an ongoing heart of the community, transforming into a stylish new destination for a new era.

“We’ve worked on a plan with the club for some time now to help them plan for the future and thrive for generations to come,” he says.

Enlisting an elite team of some of Australia’s top designers, Capital Corporation – soon to celebrate its 30th year in business – has worked with the club and Waverly Council to create a win-win solution for the sought-after location.

The result is a stunning, contemporary building that will give the Club its new chapter and the community a buzzing new destination; retains and restores its heritage aspects; and adds a sophisticated, residential retreat right in the centre of one of Sydney’s most dynamic urban areas.

Inspired by nature Acclaimed architects Group GSA, interior design studio Koichi Takada Architects and placemakers Urbis have combined forces to conceive a striking building where spaces are generous, interiors are lush, and outdoor spaces are thoughtfully arranged to cater for quiet reflection, open-air cinema screenings or barbecues.

Group GSA’s stunning external design includes distinct ‘butterfly wings’ providing an elegant yet whimsical facade above podium level.

At podium level, 10 apartments have the option to upgrade their tiled and decked landscaped courtyard spaces to turf.

Inside, Koichi Takada’s team has created two different high luxe interior schemes in either a lighter or richer tone – dawn and dusk.

Generously proportioned, apartments feature stone kitchens and many offer expansive balconies.

Spa-like bathrooms will include a ‘curved shower’ with skylight, and bath recess with porcelain tiles and organic-shaped fittings and fixtures.

“Our interior design draws from natural surroundings to create organically inspired spaces so that residents can reconnect with a more natural living environment,” says principal Koichi 2 Takada.

“It’s real a sense of retreat, a place to recharge, an escape from our demanding urban lifestyle.”

A rooftop to shout about The ‘BOND’ jewel in the crown will be its beautifully landscaped 350 sqm rooftop designed by Urbis.

“We’re delighted with the way the rooftop design has unfolded. So many rooftops are uninspired, ill-considered spaces, but so much thought has gone into making this space really work as somewhere you will want to use every day,” says Capital Corporation’s Steve Grant.

Residents will have private access to an outdoor cinema, barbecue areas, private nooks and a yoga lawn.

Hardy, low maintenance plants such as Bismarkia palms, and agaves complement the curved inbuilt seating, while crepe myrtles, little gem magnolias, and scented jasmine will bring a softness to the rooftop retreat.

Appealing to first home buyers, seasoned investors and downsizers Peter Chittenden, Managing Director Residential for sales and project marketing agents Colliers International says the team has created a unique offering for Bondi Junction.

Generous, oversized spaces will appeal to families and pet owners. The luxurious finishes and intimate sense of ‘home’ is carried throughout the building – from the private residential street entrance, through the lobbies and hallways.

“There’s no doubt that 2020 has meant we’ve all had to reconsider our home environments and how well they work for us.”

“For many, home is now our remote workplace, and more than ever, we’re focussed on lifestyle and convenience. Families are home together more often, we’re home with our pets more often – space is becoming a more critical consideration,” says Chittenden.

“‘BOND’ delivers in so many ways. The apartments are very generously proportioned with some with outdoor space as large as the internal living areas. Some balconies are 100- 129sqm with some as large as 232sqm.

“These are pet-friendly, family friendly spaces which is not something that’s easy to come by in Bondi Junction,” he says. Mr Chittenden says the Bondi Junction location between the city, the coast and the open spaces of Centennial Park made the area constantly popular.

“Not only is the Club below going to re-emerge as one of the most exciting new dining destinations in the East, everything you could need is right on the doorstep - shopping, dining, entertainment or a short train commute into the city. It always has been an incredibly appealing location.

“‘BOND’ will strike a chord for any buyer that values style, quality and convenience,” says Mr Chittenden.

Reinvention of community club into stylish new dining and entertainment destination 3 While Club Bondi Junction RSL is finalising the details of their floorspace and design, the redevelopment currently provides three retail spaces fronting Bronte Road, expected to be tenanted by restaurants and cafes and providing a new income stream for the organisation.

“We’re restoring and retaining the heritage elements of the building facade but opening up the street frontage to make it more active and interesting,” says Grant.

“We’re all excited about re-energising and upgrading this corner of Bondi Junction. It will be a big improvement for everyone who knows the site and passes it every day.”

Completion, apartment numbers, sizes and prices • ‘BOND’ is expected to be complete during the second half of 2023.