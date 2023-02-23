Grimshaw’s unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community has become a tangible form in recent days, with the unveiling of The Imponderable Archive, an artwork installation seen upon the practice’s windows in Sydney.

Designed by acclaimed photographer Samuel Hodge, The Imponderable Archive depicts seven large-scale compelling works scaling up to 3.2 metres in width. Hodges’ work is built on a twenty-year archive of material, juxtaposing specific objects from unfamiliar places, reanimating imagery, thoughts, and feelings that have been concealed, ignored, or disregarded.

Hodge, hailing from regional NSW and now based in Sydney, utilises photos, textiles and digital video to bring his installations to life. Hodge's recent exhibitions include Queering the Lens at the Centre for Contemporary Photography, Melbourne, The Public Body.02, a curated exhibition at Artspace, Sydney; The Wit of the Staircase, UNSW Gallery, Sydney; The Imponderable Archive, WerkArtz, Los Angeles.

The installation is located on the Grimshaw Studio windows at 333 George Street, Sydney, and can be viewed 24 hours a day until 5 March. The work is accompanied by a 12m wide digital screen carrying the exhibition title and credits.

Grimshaw is also holding an interactive panel titled Pride of Place on 23 February, which will focus on the intersection of the built environment with the LGBTQ+ community. The panel, which includes UTS’ Jason Prior; Melbourne architect Simona Castricum; Collier Architects’ Stephen Collier and Schored Projects Director Sophie Dyring, will speak on how their research and LGBTQ+ identity informs their practice in architecture and related creative disciplines.

For more information on Pride of Place, click here.