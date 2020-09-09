Grimshaw Architects-designed Olderfleet building is complete

Mirvac’s new Grimshaw Architects-designed office building ‘Olderfleet’ at 477 Collins Street in Melbourne is now complete.

The 58,000sqm building has been designed to integrate a modern commercial tower with one of Melbourne’s most important pieces of heritage architecture, the Olderfleet buildings.

Mirvac’s Head of Office and Industrial, Campbell Hanan says, “Olderfleet is an exemplar of the modern-day workplace and an exceptional office tower. The flagship premium-grade building demonstrates design excellence, celebrating the iconic heritage-listed Olderfleet buildings alongside delivering a technology-enabled, sustainability-focused workplace that fits the unique requirements of our customers.”

Designed by Grimshaw Architects, Olderfleet sets a new precedent for adaptive heritage and workplace integration in Australia. Setting the tone for the entire building is the expansive lobby entrance, unlike any other in Melbourne, which features a 25-metre-high glass atrium, creating a dramatic arrival experience and capturing natural light throughout the day.

Grimshaw managing partner, Neil Stonell says, “The heritage buildings are a focal point for the entire precinct, celebrated and spotlighted throughout the ground plane, where you can catch glimpses of the facade from all angles, producing a strong identity for the asset.

“Collaboration was a strong theme for the design, with the workplace ‘villages’ allowing us to tailor bespoke spaces for tenants to fit their specific needs. Significant terraces across the building allow individual tenants open-air spaces with spectacular city skyline views.”

The Olderfleet heritage buildings, which line Collins Street, were built between 1887 and 1889 and are examples of Victorian architecture in the so-called Marvellous Melbourne era.

Lovell Chen worked with Mirvac and Grimshaw to sensitively restore the buildings, creating boutique office and retail spaces within. CARR Design was responsible for the interior design of the building.

The retail precinct at Olderfleet, set to be complete towards the end of 2020, will be home to a premium restaurant and boutique artisan cafes creating a contemporary Melbourne dining experience for customers, visitors and the wider community.

Olderfleet was also the first building in the country to achieve a Platinum Core and Shell WELL Pre-Certification and is targeting a 6 Star Green Star, 5 Star NABERS energy rating and 4 Star NABERS water rating.

Image: Supplied