Approval has been granted for a joint venture project by Sydney property developer Central Element (CE) in partnership with Develotek, which will see the construction of 12 waterfront residences in Drummoyne, NSW.

Located at 2C – 2D Wolseley Street in Sydney’s Inner West, the development, named Bianca, will consist of two components: The first, on Wolseley Street set along the ridge, boasts expansive views of the harbour, and the city’s mesmerising skyline. The second element along the foreshore is north facing, connecting with the harbour’s edge.

Bianca’s extravagant residences ranging from 120 to 290 square metres offer a place of quiet luxury and a taste of the good life, with premium amenities such as direct lift access from the carpark with double garages and storage rooms for each address, expansive outdoor entertaining areas and individual wine cellars. An inviting outdoor area set on a 35-metre water frontage will give residents a private oasis, featuring large sunlit gardens, open lawns by the water, outdoor swimming pool, and access to the water by foot or by boat. The penthouse will benefit from panoramic water and city views and will be released at a later date.

Award-winning multi-disciplinary architecture and design firm, SJB, which has worked together with CE previously on numerous projects, will lead the creative vision for Bianca.

“With Bianca we endeavour to create a home completely connected to its location. The architecture is in response to the site’s unique topography, with individual rooms and openings adjusted to ensure that views and privacy are maximised. Each home features spaces that immerse you in the incredible location, with generous open plan living and dining areas flowing out to oversized balconies allowing residents to see the water, feel the breeze, soak in the sun, and enjoy waterfront living at its finest,” SJB principal Adam Haddow explained.

The architectural design of the project is refined, built around the framing of the glittering waterfront views. All materials will tie back to light and neutral tones, the elegant brickwork with refined details speaking to the longevity of the design. Internally, spaces have been planned around the views of the harbour, with the expansive floor-to-ceiling glazing and large open rooms exuding the opulence of a standalone house.

Construction is expected to commence early 2024. Bianca is now open for expressions of interest ahead of the highly anticipated sales release, with McGrath agents Tracey Dixon and Rob Alfeldi appointed to its sales.

Images: Supplied