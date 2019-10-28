Green signal for Western Sydney Metro construction in 2020

Preliminary works have begun on the Western Sydney Metro project with construction expected to begin next year.

The Western Sydney Metro, which will have seven stations, will cut travel time between Parramatta and the Sydney CBD down to around 20 minutes. The proposed Metro stations along the route include Westmead, Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock and the Bays Precinct. Details of the exact station locations are now available on the Sydney Metro website.

The NSW Government will also study the feasibility of a Metro station in Pyrmont as well as a potential station at Rydalmere. Work is additionally underway to determine the location of the new Metro station in the Sydney CBD.

According to premier Gladys Berejiklian, the project will commence at the Bays Precinct to prepare the site ahead of major tunnelling works, which will include site surveys, investigations and early works such as road relocation. Affected property owners and tenants are currently being informed about the project.

“The Western Sydney Metro will fundamentally change how we get around our city for generations to come, connecting Greater Parramatta and the Sydney CBD with fast, safe and reliable metro rail,” Berejiklian says.

“We’ve successfully delivered the North West Metro Line early and $1 billion under budget, the next line from Chatswood to Sydenham and Bankstown is on track to open in 2024, and now the next Metro project is underway.”

Minister for transport Andrew Constance says, “Western Sydney Metro will more than double the existing rail capacity between Greater Parramatta and the Sydney CBD and slash travel times between Parramatta and the Sydney CBD to around 20 minutes."

The new Metro station in Parramatta will serve the commercial core of the Parramatta CBD to the north of the existing train station. Sydney Olympic Park, which is visited by more than 10 million people each year, will also get a second railway station within walking distance of ANZ Stadium.

The NSW Government has also kicked off a global search for suppliers capable of building more than 50 kilometres of new Metro railway tunnels connecting the two centres. This is expected to be the biggest tunnelling contract awarded in Australian history.

Image credit: WSP