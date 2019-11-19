Green light for iconic City Tattersalls Club redevelopment

ICD Property and the City Tattersalls Cub have received envelope approval for the Stage 1 Concept Development Application of the City Tattersalls Club site.

As part of the redevelopment, the City of Sydney has given envelope approval for plans to rejuvenate the entire club house, including retail, restaurants, a combined hotel and Club reception on the ground level, as well as an event space, a premium co-working centre, health and wellbeing facilities and other great member facilities. It also approved a proposal to build a 49-storey tower comprising circa 246 residential apartments and a 100-room hotel (plus ancillary facilities) above the historic site.

“City Tattersalls Club’s rejuvenated premises will be a modern multi-purpose facility for inner city residents and a tremendous new base from which the Club can continue to serve the city and its many thousands of members well into a second century,” says City Tattersalls Club chairman, Patrick Campion.

Located at 194-204 Pitt Street, close to the city's major shopping, food and entertainment precinct at Westfield Pitt Street, the redevelopment of the City Tattersalls Club signifies a bigger revitalisation of the entire precinct.

“Not only will our work breathe life back into this site, but we hope that it will contribute heavily to the surrounding CBD streetscape, alongside the upcoming redevelopment of the neighbouring David Jones site by Scentre Group and CBUS and introduction of a new tram network on nearby George Street,” says ICD Property managing director Matthew Khoo.

“This is a site of great significance with three interconnected heritage buildings and a series of beautiful interiors which can be restored to their original grandeur," adds Richard Francis-Jones, design director of fjmt, which is working on the project's architectural design.

"It has been a home to the club since 1891. Now after working closely with the City, ICD and the Club we have a vision that will restore and reinvigorate the heritage buildings and give new life to this historic club and this important place in our City.”