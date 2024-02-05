Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Green light for granny flats without the red tape in WA
shareShare

Green light for granny flats without the red tape in WA

The Western Australian Government has mirrored the changes made by Queensland, New South Wales and Victorian counterparts, allowing homeowners to build granny flats without drawn out approval processes.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

05 Feb 2024 1m read View Author

Green-light-granny-flats-without-approval-wa-1732009869.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Western Australian Government has mirrored the changes made by Queensland, New South Wales and Victorian counterparts, allowing homeowners to build granny flats without drawn out approval processes.

The alterations to approval were made with the housing crisis in mind. In order to be exempt from development application submissions to local council, a granny flat must be no larger than 70 sqm, and must meet setback requirements.

WA Planning Minister John Carey believes the removal of red tape will assist in rapidly increasing housing supply.

“COVID has rapidly reshaped our housing market and as a government we are taking it seriously, and we are throwing everything at it,” he says.

“Granny flats can be an affordable, efficient and suitable housing option, including for rental properties and elderly family members seeking to downsize and remain in the community they love.

This change enables every West Australian home to have the potential to be exempt from planning approval for a granny flat. Any lot could be considered.”

The regulations will be made official in April.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap