Plus Architecture’s designs for Western Australia’s largest spa facility, Tawarri Hot Springs, have received development approval, which will deliver an immersive bathing and wellness centre at Dalkeith.

The facility’s hot springs will be geothermally powered, with 220 members and visitors able to be hosted at one time. Located on the site of the former Dalkeith Hot Pool, in excess of 25 thermal bathing experiences will be made available to visitors, as well as saunas, hammams, a Vichy shower, restaurant, rooftop bar, café, and day spa.

Plus’ design embraces the site’s location, with natural materials and textures adorning a series of orthogonal pavilions. Infusing a European-style experience with Dalkeith’s natural landscape, spaces juxtapose between bright open bathing spaces and atmospheric cave-like meditation areas.

Plus Architecture Perth Director Patric Przeradzki says the practice has sought to create a holistic wellness journey defined by an array of internal and external spaces.

“With the recent global rise in wellness culture, designing ‘just a pool’ is no longer enough – considering the entire experience of the user is central to creating memorable spa experiences,” he says.

“We have focussed on a series of design contrasts in this project such as hot and cold, dark and light, indoor and outdoor. These encourage a sense of curiosity as guests explore the different pavilions and routes they can take across the site.”

Plus’ research-led approach saw the practice observe a number of wellness facilities and their technologies across Europe, which resulted in the creation of a quintessentially Australian experience defined by European excellence.

“Our research enabled us to understand how these wellness destinations serve both the individual and the community,” Przeradzki continues.

“People use these places to relax in the spa, but they also want to explore the space, take photos, and socialise. It was therefore also important to give equal attention to the moments that exist between the ‘spa’ experiences such as dining and leisure time.”

Generating widespread interest and enthusiasm across Perth, Owner Kathryn Gunn says the facility will assist in enhancing Perth’s worldwide reputation. Underpinning its significance, Gunn has worked alongside the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation to make the project a reality.

“While we expect to attract visitors from interstate and overseas, the Tawarri Hot Springs has been designed for and by the people of Western Australia and Dalkeith – using local materials and stories to deliver a peaceful and sustainable wellness destination for the suburb we’re proud to call home,” she says.

The facility has been designed to achieve 6 Star Green Star rating. Hundreds of jobs will be created from construction through to operation, while approximately $25 million will be invested into the WA economy via the facility.

