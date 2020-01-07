Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Green light for new community building at Parramatta Square
shareShare

Green light for new community building at Parramatta Square

Construction will soon begin on a new civic, cultural and community building at the Parramatta Square precinct following its approval by the Sydney Central City Planning Panel.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

07 Jan 2020 2m read View Author

Green-light-for-new-community-building-at-Parra-1732011280.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Construction will soon begin on a new civic, cultural and community building at the Parramatta Square precinct following its approval by the Sydney Central City Planning Panel.

Designed by a consortium of Australian firms DesignInc and Lacoste + Stevenson in collaboration with French firm Manuelle Gautrand Architecture for the City of Parramatta Council, the new $130 million community building, 5 Parramatta Square will comprise of a public library, café and meeting rooms available for the public across its six storeys.

Design features of the multipurpose sustainable building also include an open layout, tessellated facade and LED lighting, along with light projections and digital artworks on the building’s exterior. The City’s historic Town Hall building will be seamlessly integrated into 5 Parramatta Square.

A three-hectare mixed-use precinct in the heart of Parramatta CBD, Parramatta Square is located next to Parramatta train station with a future light rail stop planned on Macquarie Street. The community building is the final addition to the precinct.

“I’m thrilled to see Council’s long-term vision for one of Australia’s largest urban regeneration projects get the green light,” City of Parramatta lord mayor Bob Dwyer says.

“With its striking design and incredible versatility, this new civic building will be the beating heart of the Parramatta CBD, where our community can meet, work, study, and relax. I can’t wait to see 5 Parramatta Square go from blueprint to reality.”

Construction of the building will begin following the appointment of a builder by the Council in February 2020. The building is expected to open in April 2022 along with the remaining Parramatta Square precinct.

Image: Supplied

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap