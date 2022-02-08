Livingstone Shire Council has approved plans for a premium recreational and lifestyle precinct at the Surf Lakes site in the coastal town of Yeppoon on the Capricorn Coast in central Queensland.

Home to a world-first, wave-generating surf pool, Surf Lakes Yeppoon will now be developed into a major tourist destination with the Council giving approval for the Surf Lake Local Plan and approval of Stage 1 of the $187 million project.

Designed by Place Design Group in collaboration with specialist architects for aquatic environments, Liquid Blu, the Surf Lakes tourist precinct will be developed over multiple stages with Stage 1 to provide cabins, camping and caravan sites, a skate park, restaurant, scuba pool and solar farm. An entry pavilion to the Surf Lakes site is a major component of the first phase of development. A 75-bed boutique hotel, village green and aqua park are planned for the next stage.

“We see this as a fantastic opportunity for the Capricorn Coast and we can’t wait to see a multitude of smiling faces enjoying surfing our waves,” says Surf Lakes Founder and CEO Aaron Trevis.

“Aside from the obvious physical and mental wellness positives of surfing, we are genuine about delivering a true community focused asset that will offer incredible value to the broader Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions and their people.”

Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland says the development will be a huge drawcard for locals, as well as interstate and international visitors.

“Council understands the hugely positive impact this development would have on the Livingstone Shire region, placing us on the national and international map for world-class tourism facilities, while also providing a massive economic benefit with job creation during construction and once in operation," he says.

“Councillors and officers were satisfied with the information provided by the company, which covers everything from the masterplan, traffic, noise, and environmental assessments, as well as Cultural Heritage Assessment and Native Title Duty of Care."

Place Design Group Associate Planner, Frazer Sandwith, says the practice is excited to be delivering the project.

“This is truly a ground-breaking catalyst project for Yeppoon and the Capricorn Coast Region. This approval will bring economic growth and employment opportunities direct to residents, who stand to benefit from the boost in tourism.”

Images: Liquid Blu/ Surf Lakes