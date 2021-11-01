Vivére on Dorcas is a new luxury residential project launched by pioneering property developer BEKL in South Melbourne.

Designed by Plus Architecture in collaboration with BEKL, the Vivére on Dorcas apartments – in one, two and three-bedroom layouts – will sit atop an upscale 171-room voco hotel, operated by the internationally renowned IHG, and will offer stunning views over the bay and across the Botanic Gardens. BEKL has received the green light for the project, with full permit approval granted for the mixed-use development.

Vivére on Dorcas’ design, seamless function and lifestyle choices are informed by BEKL managing director Katherine Liu’s personal experiences, having previously lived above a hotel.

“Along with the BEKL team, I am thrilled to introduce this rare lifestyle opportunity to South Melbourne; one that we would be happy to utilise and extremely proud to live in ourselves,” says Liu.

“I had previously lived in an apartment above the Westin and the experience was fantastic. I felt very safe and secure knowing there was always someone at the door or lobby to keep an eye on things.

“Having access to housekeeping meant we could ask for on-demand home cleaning services, along with dry cleaning and more. The concierge team made living a breeze, from collecting parcels to providing suggestions for new happenings in Melbourne and it’s these comforting details that we are excited to offer to residents.”

Residents will also have access to BEKL’s recently launched co-working space, Curago, also nestled within the tower. Enriching the ‘work from home’ experience, Curago will offer residents a thriving and productive community space where authentic connections can be made, minus the commute.

Construction is due to commence in Q4 next year, with completion scheduled for January 2025.