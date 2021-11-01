Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Residents will also have access to BEKL�s recently launched co-working space, Curago, also nestled within the tower. Enriching the �work from home� experience, Curago will offer residents a thriving and productive community space where authentic connectio
shareShare

Green light for South Melbourne apartments promising luxury hotel living

Vivére on Dorcas is a new luxury residential project launched by pioneering property developer BEKL in South Melbourne.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

01 Nov 2021 2m read View Author

Vivere-on-Dorcas_Garden.jpg

sharestar
Viv�re on Dorcas residents are offered the promise of luxury hotel living

Viv�re on Dorcas_Garden

1 of 4 slides

Vivere-on-Dorcas_Kitchen.jpg

sharestar
Viv�re on Dorcas residents can enjoy a range of hotel services including convenient concierge services and on-demand housekeeping

Viv�re on Dorcas_Kitchen

1 of 4 slides

Vivere-on-Dorcas_LivingRoom.jpg

sharestar
Viv�re on Dorcas apartments offer stunning views over the bay and across the Botanic Gardens

Viv�re on Dorcas_LivingRoom

1 of 4 slides

Green-light-for-South-Melbourne-hotel-apartments-1732009338.png

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

Vivére on Dorcas is a new luxury residential project launched by pioneering property developer BEKL in South Melbourne.

Designed by Plus Architecture in collaboration with BEKL, the Vivére on Dorcas apartments – in one, two and three-bedroom layouts – will sit atop an upscale 171-room voco hotel, operated by the internationally renowned IHG, and will offer stunning views over the bay and across the Botanic Gardens. BEKL has received the green light for the project, with full permit approval granted for the mixed-use development.

Vivére on Dorcas’ design, seamless function and lifestyle choices are informed by BEKL managing director Katherine Liu’s personal experiences, having previously lived above a hotel.

“Along with the BEKL team, I am thrilled to introduce this rare lifestyle opportunity to South Melbourne; one that we would be happy to utilise and extremely proud to live in ourselves,” says Liu.

“I had previously lived in an apartment above the Westin and the experience was fantastic. I felt very safe and secure knowing there was always someone at the door or lobby to keep an eye on things.

“Having access to housekeeping meant we could ask for on-demand home cleaning services, along with dry cleaning and more. The concierge team made living a breeze, from collecting parcels to providing suggestions for new happenings in Melbourne and it’s these comforting details that we are excited to offer to residents.”

Residents will also have access to BEKL’s recently launched co-working space, Curago, also nestled within the tower. Enriching the ‘work from home’ experience, Curago will offer residents a thriving and productive community space where authentic connections can be made, minus the commute.

Construction is due to commence in Q4 next year, with completion scheduled for January 2025.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap