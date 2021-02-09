A mixed-use development in Melbourne designed by Fender Katsalidis for Mirvac has received approval. To be built at 7 Spencer Street in the emerging Northbank precinct, the $1 billion+ two-tower development comprises a 20-storey commercial tower and a 32-storey build-to-rent tower.

While each tower has its own unique identity to fit its purpose, both buildings are connected at the podium level through a retail offering as well as shared materiality and colour palette. The design by Fender Katsalidis features highly textured and landscaped components in the podium forms, with the two tower forms showing simpler and cleaner lines.

The commercial and residential towers will activate the precinct during and outside of business hours while creating new laneway connections to the city and Southern Cross Station.

“Our design is a vibrant new mixed-use precinct, consisting of two distinctive towers that will revitalise and reconnect this overlooked corner of the city,” says Craig Baudin, director at Fender Katsalidis.

“This is a key site, enjoying a privileged position at the bend of the Yarra, and we are drawing in many different aspects of Melbourne, from industrial heritage and rail to greenery and the river.

“Comprising a build-to-rent apartment building combined with a landmark office tower, this will be a lively new place to live and work and will leave its mark on Melbourne in a generous and meaningful way.

“With build-to-rent still a new typology in Melbourne, the project is unique by showing how it can engage and integrate with an adjacent office building within a single precinct. It signifies the direction of residential living in the city while also catering to agile workplaces with large, flexible floorplates,” adds Baudin.