Green building industry outcomes being showcased at TRANSFORM

Innovations are being showcased today at TRANSFORM, the new conference from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

The two-day conference has also honoured GBCA outgoing chief executive officer Romilly Madew with a Green Building Council of Australia Life Fellowship in recognition of her enormous contribution to the GBCA over 13 years leading the organisation.

Attendees have come together to examine and discuss the future opportunities and challenges facing the sector and listen to international expert speakers, highlighting the innovations and trends shaping the green-building industry.

GBCA head of Public Affairs and Membership, Jonathan Cartledge, says “By learning more about global innovations and offering Australia’s expertise, we can create new ways to boost sustainability, social responsibility, and liveability outcomes.”

Outgoing GBCA CEO Romilly Madew was also awarded for her green leadership through a GBCA Life Fellowship.

In her time at the GBCA, the Australian property industry has worked to transform the nation’s built environment.

More than 2,250 buildings are now Green Star rated.

Madew leaves the GBCA for Infrastructure Australia, where she will be chief executive officer from next month.

TRANSFORM started today, March 19, at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Roundhouse. It runs for two days. See at http://gbcatransform.org.au