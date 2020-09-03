Green Solution House by 3XN

Danish practice 3XN is the architect behind ‘Green Solution House’, a new experimental conference center and hotel, where everything is adapted to the circulation of nature and where guests will get an idea of how it feels to live in a world without waste.

Located on the Danish island of Bornholm, it is designed and developed in accordance with the principles of Cradle 2 Cradle®. This means that all materials used in the building are either fully recyclable or biodegradable.

Hence, the building design takes on the ambition to eliminate the concept of waste. More images and architects’ description after the break.

The project is managed by Kasper Guldager Jørgensen, head of 3XN’s innovation unit, GXN: In Denmark, the construction industry alone is responsible for 30% of all waste generated.

Waste that puts an enormous burden on the environment, but with Green Solution House we demonstrate that this is a problem, which we can actually solve.

Eliminating waste means that everything must be part of a circulation. Thus, the building is designed for disassembly and constructed of defined recyclable materials.

Solar energy produces the energy consumed in the building, rain water is collected and water used is biologically cleaned and reused.

Integrated green houses produce organic fruits and vegetables for the hotel restaurant. Further, the daily material flows from running the center is either recycled or composted.

For Kasper Guldager Jørgensen it is part of his everyday work to investigate how fungus can be used as isolation material or how algae can be used in solar screening. This is why he is excited that the Green Solution house is a building in continuous development.

It will be a dynamic building, a showroom that we will keep enhancing in order to demonstrate the most cutting edge solutions within sustainable building, and it will give the guests an inspirational and unusual experience.

The Island of Bornholm is already a popular travel destination and surveys made among professional conference organizers show that the Green Solution House will attract even more visitors to the small scenic island.

Bornholm has a clear vision to become one of the most ambitious European communities within sustainable living and the Green Solution House is a core element of this vision.

With its innovation unit, GXN, Danish practice 3XN is in front when it comes to investigating and introducing sustainable materials and technologies in architecture.

GXN consists of a multidisciplinary team of architects, engineers and designers. The unit has currently 11 ongoing research projects and takes part of all projects managed by 3XN.

Green Solution House will be an innovative laboratory that integrates the latest knowledge within materials and appropriate green technologies.

At Green Solution House, our intention is to be restorative instead of just reducing harm. We believe that design can make the world a better place, if done with the right intentions.

The building is Cradle to Cradle inspired and will show regenerative solutions on biodiversity, materials, energy, and water, and will be waste free. At Green Solution House we want visitors to leave inspired and be able to contribute positively to local and global communities.

1. To be a platform for the highest level of sustainable development 2. To be an example of continuous improvement 3. To show solutions on biodiversity, materials, energy, water, and waste 4. To grow a local and global network for knowledge sharing