Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
“Greatest urban walk in the world” coming to Sydney
shareShare

“Greatest urban walk in the world” coming to Sydney

Plans are in motion to create an 80km walking track linking two of Australia’s most iconic surfing beaches.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

27 Nov 2018 1m read View Author

Greatest-urban-walk-in-the-world-Sydney-1732012535.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Plans are in motion to create an 80km walking track linking two of Australia’s most iconic surfing beaches.

The proposed Bondi to Manly walk will link existing coastal and harbourside tracks between the beaches. Highlights along the way will include the Opera House, Harbour Bridge, Royal Botanic Garden and Taronga Zoo.

Beginning at Bondi Beach, the walk will go all the way up the Eastern Beaches towards Watsons Bay, before hugging the coast all the way to the Harbour Bridge. The walk will then pass Taronga Zoo, Bradleys Head, Clifton Gardens, Middle Head, and Aboriginal rock engravings at Clontarf before heading to North Head and finishing in Manly.

Together with federal and state government agencies, local mayors have agreed to link the existing trails and erect signage and directions throughout.

Not-for-profit Bondi to Manly Walk Supporters has referred to it as “the greatest urban walk in the world”, celebrating Sydney’s natural environment and rich heritage.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap