“Greatest urban walk in the world” coming to Sydney

Plans are in motion to create an 80km walking track linking two of Australia’s most iconic surfing beaches.

The proposed Bondi to Manly walk will link existing coastal and harbourside tracks between the beaches. Highlights along the way will include the Opera House, Harbour Bridge, Royal Botanic Garden and Taronga Zoo.

Beginning at Bondi Beach, the walk will go all the way up the Eastern Beaches towards Watsons Bay, before hugging the coast all the way to the Harbour Bridge. The walk will then pass Taronga Zoo, Bradleys Head, Clifton Gardens, Middle Head, and Aboriginal rock engravings at Clontarf before heading to North Head and finishing in Manly.

Together with federal and state government agencies, local mayors have agreed to link the existing trails and erect signage and directions throughout.

Not-for-profit Bondi to Manly Walk Supporters has referred to it as “the greatest urban walk in the world”, celebrating Sydney’s natural environment and rich heritage.