The NSW Government’s goal to plant one million trees in Greater Sydney by 2022 is edging closer to completion, with the 500,000th tree planted by minister for planning and public spaces Rob Stokes.

Planted at Bungarribee Park in Blacktown last Thursday, the 500,000th tree is a major milestone of the $10 million Premier’s Priority of Greening Our City initiative, which was announced in June 2019. The initiative is part of the Five Million Trees Program, which aims to plant five million trees in Greater Sydney by 2030.

Stokes says the government’s program is part of the bigger picture in Sydney’s future.

“Our vision is for a city within a park, where people can walk or cycle to world-class public green spaces framed by trees,” he says.

“We’ve brought the latest round of the $10 million Greening our City grant program forward to take advantage of the better planting conditions as a result of the La Nina weather pattern.”

“We know how valuable tree cover is for lowering heat, providing shade and enhancing our neighbourhoods, and by planting the 500,000th tree we are well on our way to meeting our target of one million.

“The Greening our City program has been a great success in delivering greener, safer and cooler urban environments while also progressing innovation projects.”

Councils within the Greater Sydney regions are encouraged to submit grant applications for trees to be planted within their areas. Applications close on April 14 with successful applicants being notified in May. The grant program is being administered by Local Government NSW on behalf of the Department.

Image: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Greater_Sydney_2.png