Creating a connective, people-centric space for the City of Greater Geelong, dwp’s Northern Aquatic and Community Hub has reached the halfway mark of construction, with the Hub to be ingeniously integrated with the reinvigorated Community Hall and Library, and adjacent Barwon Health North facility.

The link between exercise and health is a tangible one, which will ensure a wider range of users will utilise the Community Hub’s facilities. Extensive community consultation has guided much of the design process, with the precinct a truly unique project enhanced by dwp’s expertise.

The wellbeing hub centres around a central cafe, which encourages social interaction. The health and fitness spaces are located on the upper floors, with an indoor pool situated on the ground and 1,000 sqm of multi-purpose community space, separate program areas and childcare facilities.

The entire precinct serves as an entry to the city. Large windows serve as a visual connection for passersby, with the natural landscape acknowledged by the building’s form. A whole-of-site strategy developed by dwp has birthed a pattern that informs thoroughfares, site lines and connections between elements, both internally and externally.

“Having developed over sixty aquatic facilities over many years, dwp are very proud that this project is one of the very few that commences the imperative link between health and leisure,” says dwp Studio Director Ivana Simkovic.

“Much has been spoken about the importance of exercise and social contact, but over the years planning a combination of health and leisure has been an impossible task with recreation facilities often relegated to the edges of townships rather than integrated into their midst.

“We hope that this project will allow planners to understand the important relationship that these facilities have for the wellbeing of communities.”

The facilities of the precinct will be delivered in stages over the next 10-15 years. It is estimated $111 million in preventative health benefits will be generated through the creation of the building over the next decade.

Sustainably speaking, the Hub has been 5 Star Green Star Design & As Built v1.2, Design Review certified by the Green Building Council of Australia, and is recognised as the first ever indoor aquatic centre to be awarded the rating. Completion is anticipated for early 2024.