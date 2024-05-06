Alcorn Middleton-designed ‘first-of-its-kind’ playscape wins big at Greater Brisbane Regional Architecture AwardsBradbury Park Playscape, a public architecture project designed by Alcorn Middleton for the Brisbane City Council, has won four accolades at the 2024 Greater Brisbane Regional Architecture Awards.
The annual awards program honours and celebrates outstanding projects by Brisbane architects, spanning multiple sectors including education, commercial, heritage and residential design.
Bradbury Park Playscape was awarded the John Dalton Award for Building of the Year, the Greater Brisbane People’s Choice Award, and two Commendations (for Public Architecture and Urban Design).
Bradbury Park Playscape | Photographer credit: Christopher Frederick Jones
Located in Kedron on Brisbane’s northside, the playscape has been designed as an inclusive space that enhances community wellbeing but turns a particular spotlight on innovative play for teens – an aspect often overlooked in the design of public spaces. A mix of high-level activity zones, quiet hideaway spaces and social areas provides children with opportunities to challenge themselves.
Building of the Year jury members praised the architects’ “pioneering approach to playground planning” and their ability to “reimagine the traditional park and playground typology”. The Brisbane City Council described the design as “… a new benchmark for both government and private industry in the provision of innovative play for older children”.
Kangaroo Point House by NIELSEN JENKINS won the Greater Brisbane House of the Year award as well as high praise from the jury. “The house sinks into the landscape, with the new lower spaces slightly below street level, creating a constant connection to an enveloping garden that provides separation and privacy,” the jury noted.
Kangaroo Point House | Photographer credit: Shantanu Starick
The architects successfully delivered on the clients’ brief to feel more engaged with the streetscape/ community. “The reaction of first-time visitors is my favourite. The house is relatively unremarkable from the street, and doesn’t give any clue to the unexpected fabulousness behind the front door,” the homeowner said.
The Greenhouse, designed by Blight Rayner Architecture, and Rivière, designed by Bates Smart, each took home the 2024 Lord Mayor’s Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Commendation, which recognises outstanding achievement in architecture for buildings that demonstrate strong alignment with the Brisbane City Council's New World City Design.
The Greenhouse | Photographer credit: Christopher Frederick Jones
Located in the West Village precinct, The Greenhouse is an 8-level office building originally intended as apartments. “Architects and structural engineers creatively addressed the redesign challenges, adapting existing foundations to the new program and adding a well-designed façade out of simple components articulated in response to the orientation, views, and privacy of the adjacent neighbouring residential apartments,” the jury said.
Rivière, a new multi-residential complex in Kangaroo Point, was praised by the jury for clever features such as true cross-ventilated circulatory spaces “… rare at this scale of development in Queensland”.
Rivière | Photographer credit: Cieran Murphy
All Commended projects have now been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards. The state awards will be judged and awarded in June 2024.
Winning Projects: Category | Project | Architect
The John Dalton Award for Building of the Year | Bradbury Park Playscape | Alcorn Middleton
2024 Lord Mayor’s Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Commendation
- The Greenhouse | Blight Rayner Architecture
- Rivière | Bates Smart
Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award | Kangaroo Point House | NIELSEN JENKINS
Greater Brisbane People’s Choice Award | Bradbury Park Playscape | Alcorn Middleton
Commendation – Educational Architecture
- UQ Brisbane City | BVN
- All Hallows’ School, The Potter Building Adaptive Re-Use Project | Fulton Trotter Architects
- New Farm State School | BVN
- STEAM Precinct Brisbane Grammar School | Wilson Architects
- CHAC Primary Administration | Reddog Architects in association with Blueline Architecture
Commendation – Commercial Architecture
- The Belvedere | KP Architects
- The Greenhouse | Blight Rayner Architecture
- 11 Logan Road | KIRK
Commendation — Heritage Architecture
- Catherine's House | Architectus Conrad Gargett
- UQ Brisbane City | BVN
Commendation — Public Architecture
- Bradbury Park Playscape | Alcorn Middleton
- Redlands Satellite Hospital | Fulton Trotter Architects with Architectus Conrad Gargett
- Catherine's House | Architectus Conrad Gargett
Commendation — Urban Design Architecture
- Bradbury Park Playscape | Alcorn Middleton
Commendation — Small Architecture
- Kaggarabah - Bushland Communal Hub | Deicke Richards
Commendation — Interior Architecture
- 11 Logan Road | KIRK
- UQ Brisbane City | BVN
- Aidan’s Place | Blight Rayner Architecture
- Hassell Studio Brisbane | Hassell
- Law Society House | BVN
- Australian Retirement Trust Workplace | Cox Architecture
- STEAM Precinct Brisbane Grammar School | Wilson Architects
Commendation — Residential Architecture Houses (Alterations and Additions)
- High Street | Lineburg Wang
- Sidney House | OH Architecture
- Little Green Cabin | Cloud Dwellers
- Verandah Terraces | Phorm architecture + design
- 39S House | Andrew Noonan Architect
- Surrey Hills Garden Terrace | Kieron Gait Architects
- View Street Renovations and Extensions | Jim Gall Architects Pty Ltd and Five Mile Radius
- River Loop House | Vokes and Peters
- Auchenflower Cottage + Tower | Bligh Graham Architects
- Kangaroo Point House | NIELSEN JENKINS
Commendation — Residential Architecture (Multiple Housing)
- Kaggarabah - Affordable Housing | Deicke Richards
- VIDA | Hollindale Mainwaring Architecture
- Rivière | Bates Smart
- Canvas | bureau^proberts
- Upper House | Koichi Takada Architects
- Sunnyside | Push Architecture
Commendation — Residential Architecture (Houses - New)
- Wellington | Base Architecture
- Warwick Brick House | Marc & Co
- Hopewell Street Residence | W.I.M Architects
- East Room House | Loucas Zahos Architects
