Gray Puksand this month celebrates 30 years of architecture and interior design, a worthy milestone for a practice that has remained at the forefront of community-shaping design.

With a portfolio spanning a number of education, commercial and workplace projects, practice Founder Robert Puksand has ensured it has remained a people-centric workplace since its inception in 1991.

In thirty years of operation, Gray Puksand has evolved from a humble studio, based in Melbourne, into a national practice with four offices in Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, and over 140 staff.

With a number of significant clients including David Jones, Medibank, Metro Trains, Vic Roads and Target, Gray Puksand’s user-focused design ethos continues to earn the firm consistent and diverse projects across their focus sectors.

“We will continue to focus on getting great work. That’s what we love, and that is what we’ve been working towards for years. We are getting more of those big jobs now, which is terrific, and that is going to be our focus. It’s not about numbers for numbers sake. If we’re not doing good work, then we’re not interested in scale,” says Robert Puksand.

Gray Puksand’s growth and evolution has resulted in the cross-pollination of new ideas, skills and a rigorous research-led approach to architectural design. Engagement strategies have also furthered the longevity of the practice, adapting to the changing landscape of Australia’s built environment and the communities who benefit from its projects.

“We are very open about sharing our knowledge in the office, and we do a lot of research about what is happening in the industry and across the world. Every project gives us the opportunity to work with specialists and industry experts, both within the organisation and externally, and this is where so much of our learning comes from,” says Puksand.

The genesis of each Gray Puksand project begins with a deep collaborative research and development process drawing on decades of industry expertise, both internally and externally. This process has strengthened what Puksand describes as a strong network of project partners and collaborators acquired over many years.

“Investing in people has been the most rewarding part of the job. The practice’s success is a result of having a quality team by my side, and this has enabled continual growth not only in the amount of projects we receive and deliver, but in development of our expertise and strengthening of our relationships.”

Extensive research and an understanding of place has resulted in Gray Puksand becoming an architecture practice that invests not only in design thinking but in their employees as their most valued asset.

“I’m lucky to have a great partner group on this journey with me. Every team member has played an important role in creating an architectural firm that delivers great work with a strong, collegiate working environment. This is certainly one of the most rewarding aspects of my job,” says Puksand.

Gray Puksand is currently working on a number of projects across education, commercial and workplace sectors, including the vast Meadowbank Education Precinct for TAFE NSW, a workspace fit out for a leading Australia retailer, as well as commercial offerings on the city-fringes of Melbourne.

For more information regarding the practice, visit www.graypuksand.com.au.

Images: Supplied