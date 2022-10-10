Gray Puksand has announced the completion of Spirit Super’s office at Ferntree Business Park, forming part of the ongoing transformation of the area.

Boasting 9,650sqm of NLA, the 5-storey A-grade office building will house the majority of the superannuation fund’s employees. Ferntree Business Park shapes as the biggest business hub outside of the Melbourne CBD, and will feature office spaces, warehouse buildings, high-tech lab and research facilities once completed.

“In a commercial precinct where education, innovation and technology come together, 2 Ferntree Place harnesses high-quality materials and a people-first design approach enables a wealth of opportunities for health and recreation,” says Gray Puksand Partner, Nik Tabain.

“As the centrepiece for Ferntree Business Park with a design that commands attention from every angle, 2 Ferntree Place marks an important first step in realising our vision for bringing quality work and lifestyle experiences to the forefront for business and research in Melbourne's suburbs.”

The Spirit Super building’s façade is informed by movement. Designed to be viewed at 70 kilometres per hour – the speed limit on the major suburban road – white concrete fins respond to the motion of a moving vehicle. Detailed cream brickwork wraps around the side of the building into the lobby.

A 100-car basement car park is located below the building, and employees are able to utilise a number of amenities including Quest Services Apartments, a café, childcare centre, outdoor seating areas and a communal rooftop terrace.

Colliers Director, Office Leasing Ash Dean says the creation of new A-grade commercial precincts is becoming increasingly common post-pandemic.

“As businesses look to encourage their employees back into the office, they are leveraging the attraction of a brand new office space as a way to achieve this,” he says.

“New developments such as 2 Ferntree Place offer so much more than just office space and now have a big focus on health and wellbeing with key features such as an expansive outdoor landscaped area complete with BBQ facilities, table tennis tables and gym equipment.”

Two buildings housing labs and research facilities are currently in design development for the Business Park, with the future pipeline for the precinct expected to be realised between 2023 and 2026.

For more information regarding the park, visit www.ferntreebp.com.au.