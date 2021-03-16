In a bid to extend its work further in the nation’s capital, Australian architecture and interiors practice Gray Puksand have announced the opening of their new studio in Canberra.

With many projects already being carried out in the area, the firm has looked to continue its growth, while servicing clients with both existing and new locally based team members.

Gray Puksand has been undertaking projects in Canberra for the past decade and is known for its national expertise. The practice’s work in Canberra spans across a multitude of sectors, including education, commercial, government, workplace and aged care. Canberra is currently undergoing a strong period of development and urban renewal, and Gray Puksand endeavour to be at the forefront of many projects throughout the city.

Managing partner Stephen Turner says the move to open the new studio coincides with the growing nature of the ACT and the sectors the firm works within.

“For Gray Puksand, opening a Canberra studio is a natural step and strategic move for us as we look to fully service clients across the east coast of Australia and become a greater part of this community.

“We look forward to continuing our design work and research in Canberra by being on the ground while also creating local job opportunities to join our team.”

With studios already established within Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the new Canberra studio consolidates Gray Puksand’s position as a leading architecture and design practice on both the east coast and wider Australia.

The practice is currently working on design plans for Throsby Primary School and Greenaway Views Seniors Living in the ACT.