Proud to be a leading Australian practice for over 30 years, Gray Puksand is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse working environment for its people, including staff, clients and the many project partners we collaborate with.

As the practice embarks on the next phase of architectural and design excellence, Gray Puksand is thrilled to announce its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE+I) Action Plan, led by Senior Associate Pragya Gupta.

Gupta is a passionate advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at both Gray Puksand and within the property, design and construction industry.

She actively fosters an inclusive and supportive work environment, reflecting her commitment to creating a positive impact through design and leadership.

Founder of “Wine & Shine” in 2019 and recently she has launched the Multicultural Associate of Property Professionals (MAPP).

Gupta has also been a member of Property Council Australia’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and a sponsor of the established 500 Women in Property Program.

Driven by key pillars of Gender + Equity, First Nations, Culture + Faith and Accessibility + Inclusion, the framework puts in place affirmative action plans until 2030, showcasing our investment in continuing to achieve equity and positive impact across all levels, disciplines and regions.

“Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Plan empowers us to not only recognise and celebrate our diverse workforce but also implement new and innovative methods for sustained growth,” says Gray Puksand National Managing Partner Nik Tabain.

“At Gray Puksand, we pride ourselves on our people – reflected in our people-first approach – and on creating a space where everyone feels supported, wants to come to work and finds enjoyment in working.”

Current initiatives include 18 weeks of flexible paid parental leave for both parents, training and development initiatives such as the 500 Women in Property Program and embarking on our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which demonstrates our commitment to advancing reconciliation, respect and collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Gray Puksand’s membership with the Diversity Council of Australia provides access to training resources, mentoring and graduate programs that are run both internally and externally.

Future actions that the practice will continue to implement into our practice include training and knowledge sharing, celebrating and sharing culturally significant days and the ongoing development of accessible and inclusive design for its clients.

As Gray Puksand continue to provide solutions for a successful, progressive future, it celebrates its commitment to fostering a diverse and supportive workplace through the implementation of its amended Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Plan.