Infrastructure NSW last week released updated plans for the Perrottet Government’s development at Blackwattle Bay, which received strong opposition from local residents.

The site will potentially feature high rise buildings ranging from 6-35 storeys, with 30,000 sqm of land allocated for public spaces, including a pedestrian link between Glebe and Pyrmont. It is estimated approximately 1,200 units will be created as part of the development.

The Sydney Fish Markets will be relocated into a new purpose-built $750 million building. The original proposal was of a higher density, with 1,500 units earmarked for the project within 12 towers built up to 45 storeys in the air, which local council and its residents described as overdevelopment. A design review undertaken by City of Sydney recommended less towers shorter in height and more space allocated towards the public realm.

“This vision, alongside the construction of the new Sydney Fish Market, will completely transform Blackwattle Bay from a patchwork of industrial uses to a stunning stretch of Sydney Harbour open to the public for the first time in 150 years,” Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes says.

The government estimates that the lowering and reduction of towers has reduced density within the precinct by 15 percent. City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore says local government will look to keep the state authorities in check.

“Minor tweaks to the initial plan won’t adequately address the community’s concerns about a wall of residential development located hard up against the noisy, polluted motorway, overshadowing existing apartments and public spaces,” she tells the Sydney Morning Herald.

Blackwattle Bay sits in close proximity to Sydney’s future Metro line, of which the government wants to centre many of its developments around. It is estimated the project will create over 5,000 local jobs.

The proposal has been met with opposition at a state level by Independent MP, Alex Greenwich.

“More work is needed to deliver a world-class precinct that delivers for the community, not just property developers. We must not let greed continue to destroy our iconic harbour,” he says.

Planning Minister Anthony Roberts will have the final say on whether the site will be rezoned for high density housing.